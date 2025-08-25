The Carousel

The Carousel

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
1

100 Best Movies of the 21st Century

With Titus Techera
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Aug 25, 2025
∙ Paid
2
1
Share

Hanging out with my friend Titus Techera, former guest of one of my all time most popular episodes:

The Carousel
141. Titus Techera
Talking with fascinating poster Titus Techera about his article “The Third Wave of Journalism,” in which he argues that the era of heroic objective journalism was no more than a fleeting manifestation of Boomer naivety, and that the internet has heralded a return to the natural state of pamphleteering…
Listen now
10 months ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · Isaac Simpson and Titus Techera

(man who remembers that old intro music/video!)

Titus this time is here to talk about movies, his list of the best movies of the 21st Century for RW men, in response to the New York Times absurd list of the same.

PostModernConservative
The Top 100 Movies of the 21st c.
Talking to friends, I concluded that conservatives don’t really have anything ready to offer to guide the audience through American cinema, even when it comes to recent decades. We know the liberals are mad, trying to burn down the pop culture, but we cannot yet do better. I’ve been working to fix that for a long time, writing about movies for almost tw…
Read more
9 days ago · 45 likes · 20 comments · Titus Techera

First 45 minutes free!! Subscribe to hear the rest.

The Carousel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Carousel to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture