The Carousel

The Carousel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry J. Zaccardi's avatar
Henry J. Zaccardi
Jan 23

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Alt. Title: "Anabel, does this tie make me look artificial?"

New race relations

Always difficult meal time

With new boyfriend 'bot

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture