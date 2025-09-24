The Carousel

The Carousel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brigitte's avatar
Brigitte
16m

The hotel H1B thing is crazy. I live near one of America’s big tourist cities. Until I was about 30, the hotels in this city were staffed by local people who knew absolutely everyone in town and could get tourists into their uncle’s restaurant, call someone from a limo company to give you a VIP tour, stuff like that. They could really make your visit special and make visitors feel like they got a local experience.

All of a sudden, this century, when you visit this city for the weekend, the front desk staff EVERYWHERE consists of people not even from this continent. They don’t know anyone in town. They can’t help book you a special dinner at one of the good restaurants or get you a last-minute limo. It kinda sucks now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture