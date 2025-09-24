In the liminal space between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2024—as Donald Trump’s broadest coalition yet prepared for a triumphant, second inaugural—a series of events unfolded signaling a dramatic transformation. What emerged from this political chrysalis was not the expected triumphant march of unified conservatism, but rather a brutal reckoning that would reshape the movement’s future—and crown two unlikely kings in the process.

And though this story unfolds against decades of failed immigration policy and tech industry misconduct, it’s really about what came next: how two marginal figures—long dismissed as mere internet trolls and fringe provocateurs—seized on a moment of elite vulnerability to position themselves as the new leaders of American nationalism. This is the strange case of Sam Hyde and Nick Fuentes: the Jekyll and Hyde of the alt-right’s evolution from digital chaos into political power.

The catalyst arrived, as of course it must in today’s world, in the form of a post on X. On December 26th, Vivek Ramaswamy, the Yale Law Grad and bio-pharma executive turned political aspirant, unleashed what would become known as the H1B manifesto. With the tone-deaf arrogance of a McKinsey consultant explaining market inefficiencies, Ramaswamy informed Americans that they had failed as a people. Their children, he declared, were too enamored with “sleepovers” and proficient at “being jocks” to compete with people like himself, the disciplined offspring of Tiger Moms—those millions of legal immigrants and H1B visa holders that have flooded American workplaces, cities and towns in recent years, not as brilliant innovators, but as cut-rate replacements for native stock.

The irony was exquisite: a 1st-generation Hindu immigrant lecturing the natives over their perceived inadequacies during the week between Christmas and the New Year, that most American of interludes. Within hours, the MAGA base erupted. Elon Musk, perhaps sensing an opportunity to stake his own claim in the gurgling populist miasma doubled down, opining with his own characteristic subtlety:

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who build SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.

Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

In the aftermath of this and other follow up’s, many of which Musk later deleted, X engineers went on a banning spree, censoring hundreds of so-called Groyper accounts and overtly manipulating the timeline to prioritize sentiments better aligned with Musk’s. Nevertheless, even with every available thumb pressed firmly on the scale, the effort failed miserably. The Silicon Valley elite had clearly underestimated the strength of the base’s sentiment with regards to immigration. The short, tortured honeymoon between MAGA’s populist base and Silicon Valley’s techno-oligarchs was over before even the inaugural champagne could go flat.

What followed was revelation dressed as scandal.

Internet sleuths began documenting the true, unimaginable scope of the H1B program’s deformities: rather than being utilized to fill essential roles American citizens didn’t qualify for, it was systematically replacing them with workers earning a third to half of prevailing market wages and tethering them–through fear of losing their visa status–to the companies that sponsored them.

The internet autists discovered more: it was not just technology companies making use of the loopholes as many Americans had been led to believe, but nearly every sector of our economy from commercial and investment banks, hotel chains, the prestigious consulting firms, universities, heck, even gas station franchises—the entire edifice of the American economy had, in short order, been not-so-quietly reconstructed on imported labor–with many more clearly planned by the Tech Bros. All this while a degenerate, bi-partisan political and media class ran cover for them under the rubric of “winning the future” and “confronting China.”

The Coronation of the Troll King

On New Year’s Eve, as Ramaswamy slinked back to Ohio, where, in a bracing indictment of the local GOP he looks primed to win the Gubernatorial race, and Musk backtracked, deleting the most inflammatory of his tirades, Sam Hyde, stand-up comic, animator, apparel and filmmaker and general digital media rapscallion released “Dear Elon”—an hour long video that would soon garner over 21 million views on X alone, and announce the arrival of a new political era.

In a media environment dominated by podcasts and streams, “Dear Elon” was produced and designed as a newfangled talk show, with substance and style in mind. Hyde, seated in an Eames-like high-backed leather chair and dressed for the occasion in a charcoal oxford shirt draped over by a black wool pea coat, addressed Musk directly from the confines of his cavernous yet spartan Providence studio. There was a puritan aesthetic at work: the lighting moody, the cuts dramatic, the aspect ratio comically wide.

This was not just another Hyde stream, and it was clear the producers wanted their audience to take a moment and appreciate the craft, almost begging them to watch on a big screen. The audio engineering captured ASMR levels of authenticity: the ambient hum of the room and every guttural sound, spit and sniff emanating from Hyde and his off screen production team. Here was the primal scream of the forgotten American, dressed up, but only to a point, unafraid to bare everything, warts and all.

This was not the crude trolling that had made Hyde infamous—the satirical TED Talk in Roman centurion costume, the Adult Swim show cancelled after one season for being too transgressive–this was statesmanship wrapped in superior aesthetics. Directed by Alex Luke it was clear from the jump, a new Sam Hyde had arrived; rather than engage in the online warfare unfolding on X during the past week–scoring a witty retort or two as had been his habit–Hyde, recognizing the gravity of the moment, opted to spend that time mustering the creative forces of his loyal and increasingly talented team, to launch a new talk show.

“I want to believe that Elon is one of the great men of our age,” Hyde began, cracking open a Diet Coke with the casual authority of someone who knew he held the moment. “That he has what it takes to become a 21st century Andrew Carnegie. It’s important to have great men to look up to, Trump, Joe Rogan, Elon, Tucker. And it’s not necessarily important that our great men are perfect but they are symbols of what we can be. I’d like to offer you an escape, an exit from this hole you’ve been digging.”

The language was elevated, the tone measured but from a position of strength. He had Elon’s number, brilliantly diagnosing and distilling one of the most stultifying issues facing contemporary America into obvious terms anyone could understand:

“You tapped into a critical, mainline concern for the American people, and you treated it in a way that was glib and dismissive. You just became a Republican three months ago and you’re talking about removing a big portion of regular people, root and stem.

No.

People fucking love you. They will forgive you. Nobody is trying to get you to become turbo based-pilled, full Pat Buchanan immigration policy. People broadly understand that you are a San Francisco Tech California international immigrant.

You’ve courted the MAGA base, you wanted these people on your side, they’re ready to be on your side, but you’ve got to fight not for Ben Shapiro’s idea of America as a collection of ideas. It’s Americans, that’s who you have to fight for.”

The transformation was complete. The man once known primarily for pranks and provocations–even if much of his more recent content, TV shows and streams had shown glimmers of maturity and sophistication–morphed into something else entirely: a political philosopher with his own burgeoning media empire, speaking directly to the disaffected young men whom the establishment had written off as irredeemable. Where traditional conservative media offered platitudes about American exceptionalism, Hyde offered brutal honesty about American decline—and practical, DIY advice for navigating it.

His follow-up episode, “Dear Vivek,” was even more surgical. Rather than dignifying Ramaswamy’s consultant-speak prose with debate, Hyde simply tossed the man’s books out of frame mid-sentence and declared, “Arabs get out.”

Then, he handed his platform to his audience—the very Americans Ramaswamy had dismissed—letting their voicemail recordings do the heavy lifting, displayed as full-screen analog soundwaves during their replay. The message was clear: Ramaswamy’s hot takes on how and why Americans will be replaced don’t matter; here are the actual voices you want to silence. Here is their frustration, their anguish. Now you listen, Vivek.

Over the next eight months, Hyde released 8 additional episodes, one featuring “The Hakagure,” a text on Samurai discipline and spirituality, one on “Black Conspiracies,” now with sidekicks Luke Valentine and Ryan Rivera sitting astride Hyde, another on “Education Sucks,” one on Boomers, “The Ghosts of the Gooks He Killed” in which Hyde smokes a pipe while featuring his first guest, a rough-looking Boomer Grandma brought on to bemoan her no-good children. One got the sense that with each new episode, the production and creative teams were cohering around a succinct vision–80’s vaporwave introductions, bizarre ad-readsand obscure interstitials and remixed video clips from Luke’s found B-roll footage.

One can’t help think that as traditional Late Night Talk Show TV stumbles–with both Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel ostesnibly cancelled–The Sam Hyde Show is painting, on a broad canvas, a new way forward.

The Rise of the Professor

While Hyde was steadying the balance of his new, imperial persona, Nick Fuentes was undergoing his own metamorphosis. The now 27-year-old right wing firebrand had spent years in digital exile, banned from major platforms, de-banked and dismissed by polite society as a basement-dwelling extremist. Just days before Vivek’s tweetstorm, Fuentes had been the victim of an attempted assassination outside his Chicago home. The killer, having already murdered two roommates earlier in the day, drove a hundred miles to Fuentes’ home outside Chicago, rang the doorbell and was caught on Fuentes’ security camera looking the part of a medieval assassin, all black bike helmet, carrying a crossbow. Unable to reach Fuentes and finish him off, the killer fled into a neighbor’s home, killed their dog and was eventually shot dead by Chicago PD.

The establishment’s overreach had created its own opposition. While they demeaned Fuentes he played the studious underdog, learning, listening, honing his craft and biding his time for a moment which he must have known could not be far off. His studio got a makeover and he successfully launched his own media platform AmericaFirst.Plus, with subscription tiers up to $100/ month. It’s entirely conceivable that Fuentes is now generating upwards of seven figures a month in streaming revenue. And his presentation leveled up too, with slickly-produced interstitials and B-Roll footage, tastefully-remixed voice overs, all against a backdrop of contemporary hip hop, as the lead in to Fuentes’ nightly streams.

Most importantly, his message and tone, while still occasionally acerbic and Rococo, moderated. Boy Wonder had, along with undoubtedly his audience analytic charts, grown up.

As the Trump Administration predictably faltered on mass deportations, botched the Epstein Files disclosure and proved either unwilling or simply unable to restrain Israeli belligerence against Gaza and Iran, Fuentes merely had to stick to his guns and mop up even more disaffected adherents. As Con Inc–the establishment conservative ecosystem–rushed to rebrand, amidst yet another Middle-East dustup–MAGA as neo-conservative, they simply lost more trust, and viewership.

In August, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson—the twin pillars of respectable right wing conservatism—launched coordinated attacks on Fuentes. As Candace referred to him as a “stunted juvenile,” Tucker, while acknowledging Fuentes’ obvious talent, countered that he was “a weird gay kid in his basement.” The disproportion was the tell. Media figures with massive platforms and institutional backing were threatened enough by a young man with a webcam to launch catty, ad hominem attacks.

Fuentes’ response was methodical. Similar to Hyde’s response during the H1B kerfuffle, rather than engaging in X feuds, he doubled down on producing content illustrating not only his encyclopedic knowledge of American political history, his understanding of how neoconservative networks had, for generations, captured conservative institutions, and most crucially his preternatural ability to connect seemingly disparate events into coherent, and entertaining, narratives. All grounded by America First principles.

Where Owens offered conspiracy theories about French first ladies (or husbands), Fuentes delivered graduate-level seminars on the intersection of intelligence agencies, foreign policy and gatekeeping operatives. The contrast was devastating. The established conservative media—compromised by donor interests, anchored by foreign entanglements and institutional capture—found themselves outflanked by the very figures they had dismissed as irrelevant.

The Alliance

In August, Fuentes appeared on The Sam Hyde Show for an episode titled simply “America First.” If the old guard wanted to play kingmaker, the young insurgents would demonstrate that the crown, in fact, had already changed hands.

The visual semiotics were deliberate: both men in leather jackets, Fuentes in shades, the aesthetic of rebellion made respectable. But the content was the real revelation. For two hours, they delivered a master class in revisionist history—tracing the origins of neoconservatism from Irving Kristol through the formation of Israel and its ties to the Cold War efforts of the CIA, explaining how immigration policy had been weaponized against the American middle class, and demonstrating an intellectual depth and sophistication throughout that made their critics look shallow by comparison.

This was not the crude nationalism of internet comment sections. This was systematic, historically grounded, and rhetorically-sophisticated political theory. Hyde, playing the role of curious interlocutor–he’s a dead ringer for Trotsky and his on screen presence is a visual and aural feast— allowed Fuentes to display his formidable intellect and calm demeanor while maintaining his own position as the movement’s aesthetic innovator. The chemistry was undeniable—the artist and the intellectual, the emperor and the professor.

More importantly, they represented something their critics could not: authentic independence. While Tucker Carlson carried the baggage of a career as a member of and atop the media and political establishment, to say nothing of his intelligence community connections, and Owens showcased her abilities to court controversies and burn bridges, Hyde and Fuentes had been forged in the fires of cancellation, and emerged, singed to be sure, with rather large chips on their shoulder (who could blame them?) but with the thickest skin imaginable. They owed nothing to anyone except themselves and their native, loyal audiences.

What’s most galling about the above dynamic is that both Carlson and Owens were, not long ago, themselves insurgents, cancelled, fired and exiled for their perceived challenges to establishment shibboleths. The Overton Window was not only shifting, it had moved zip codes. And here they were turning their fire on obvious allies who had been America First since the beginning. Was this all just a bit of theater by the new masters of the form? Shouldn’t Owens and Tucker recognize the strength and resiliency of the targets of their ire and how hollow their attacks would be?

We’ll have the answer to this if and when either Fuentes or Hyde appears on Tucker, which now seems a matter of timing. Perhaps after Charlie Kirk’s murder, the time is finally drawing near for what will surely be the political media event of the year. It’s a good bet that the right will unite, with a home base located, once and for all, at America First.

The New Dispensation

What emerges from this transformation is not merely a changing of the guard, but a fundamental shift in how American nationalism understands itself and the will it will require to get what it wants. The old conservative movement, with its emphasis on abstract principles, exceptionalist platitudes and universal values, has given way to something more particularist, racial and historically conscious. This is not the rearguard passivity of Bill Buckley’s “standing athwart history, yelling stop.”

Hyde and Fuentes’ audiences overlap significantly, consisting as each does largely of, though not exclusively, young white men who have been systematically excluded from the opportunities their fathers and grandfathers took for granted. Rather than offering them false hope about meritocracy and hard work, Hyde and his cohort provide practical advice for surviving in a rigged system: avoid debt, stack crypto as a hedge against unceasing inflation, learn a trade, stay physically fit, get right with God and build parallel institutions. It is a politics of survival that acknowledges decline while refusing despair. And should despair occasionally get the best of you, as it sometimes does to all of us, Hyde’s platform MDE.TV offers endless entertainment to take the edge off.

Fuentes, a devout Catholic, represents the intellectual and religious framework for this new nationalism—one that understands America as a particular people with a particular history, not a universal proposition open to anyone willing to sign on to a set of ideas. And one that desperately needs the grounding of faith and Church teachings to thrive. He refers to his most loyal fans as Soldiers for Christ.

His analysis of how immigration has been used as a weapon against American workers resonates because it explains what his audience can see with their own eyes. It’s no coincidence that both Fuentes and Hyde align on the need to follow through on Trump’s long-promised and yet to materialize mass deportations. While Trump started as an insurgent, he’s become the establishment that can never quite bring itself to complete the one task underpinning its fervor.

Together, they represent the completion of a cycle that began with Trump’s 2016 insurgency. Trump identified the problems and demonstrated that the establishment could be defeated. And needed to be. But for all his greatness, Trump remains trapped within establishment frameworks, dependent on relationships, advisors and institutions that fundamentally disagree with his populist instincts. He is, ultimately, the ur-Boomer who can’t get out of his own way.

Hyde and Fuentes represent the next evolution: a nationalism that is developing its own institutions and distribution, its own aesthetic, and its own intellectual framework. Having been canceled, mocked and left for dead (literally in Fuentes case) they neither need permission from conservative think tanks nor approval from legacy media. They have built their own ecosystem and demonstrated its viability.

The Jekyll and Hyde Transformation

And then, the moment they had both been waiting for arrived, though in a manner neither man sought. Charlie Kirk, personal friend of President Trump and his family, the 31 year old founder of Turning Points USA, a globe-spanning conservative youth network, was assassinated at a public event in Utah.

The parallel to Stevenson’s Gothic tale is not merely literary flourish. Like Dr. Jekyll, the American right had long maintained a respectable facade while suppressing its more authentic impulses. The establishment conservative movement—with its emphasis on tax cuts, robust foreign policy, and abstract principles—was the Jekyll persona: respectable, institutional, acceptable to polite society.

But this respectability came at a cost. It required a near constant explaining away or simply ignoring altogether the systematic displacement of the American working, and now middle class, the capture of institutions by hostile elites, and the transformation of the country into something unrecognizable not only to its founding population but to anyone born before 1990. The cognitive dissonance became unsustainable.

Hyde and Fuentes represent the emergence of the movement’s Hyde persona—not in the sense of being monstrous, but in being, dangerously to some, authentic. Each coming from their own angles and experiences, they echo what the base actually believes rather than what donors, media and the consultant class want to hear. They prioritize American workers over abstract economic principles. They acknowledge that politics is about power, not policy.

The transformation is irreversible. Once a movement has tasted authenticity, it cannot return to managed opposition. The establishment figures who built their careers on controlled dissent—offering just enough resistance to channel populist energy without threatening elite interests—find themselves increasingly obsolete.

The Long Game

As Trump’s second term unfolds, the real battle for the future of American conservatism will not be fought in Congress, on the pages of the New York Times or Wall Street Journal or at think tank conferences, but in the cultural realm where Hyde and Fuentes have established their dominance. Their audiences are young, energetic, and immune to the moral blackmail that has long kept conservative opposition in check.

The establishment’s attempt to destroy them has only made them stronger. Each deplatforming, each attack, each effort at marginalization serving only to demonstrate their independence while strengthening their resolve. They have become what every successful political movement ultimately needs: figures who cannot be bought, threatened, or controlled.

The strange case of the alt-right’s Jekyll and Hyde is ultimately a story of institutional failure and generational replacement. When established institutions fail to represent their constituencies’ interests, new institutions emerge to fill the void. When respectable spokesmen refuse to speak uncomfortable truths, new voices arise that exist to just that and only that.

Hyde and Fuentes did not create the conditions that made their rise possible. They simply recognized those conditions and positioned themselves to benefit from their inevitable consequences. And focused their energies on crafting new artforms in the process, the mark of genius in each. In doing so, they have not merely seized the moment—they have defined the future of American nationalism for a generation that has nothing left to lose and everything to build.

The metamorphosis is complete. The movement has found its authentic voice. And unlike Jekyll’s transformation, this one appears to be permanent.

Zachary Cohen is a writer in Boulder, Colorado where he runs Nomad, a bespoke branding agency. He helps to edit and design the @HardResetMagazine and is working on a book on the band Phish. His substack, The Wandering Jew, can be found here.

X @Zac__Cohen