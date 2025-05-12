What’s happening with rejection of woke arts is misunderstood as the shackles of an establishment that has grown increasingly oppressive being finally thrown off.

The error is interpreting an isolated two decade period of insanity as “how it’s always been.” While yes the current conditions are an extreme extension of prior conditions, the extremities of leftism in art are not actually about leftism at all. Liberalism, maybe, but definitely not leftism. They’re caused by managerialism—in particular clueless, all-powerful managers seeking an edge and finding it only in amplification of acceptable political ideologies, versus belief in artistic merit for its own sake.

What I mean is: when we see Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us say “I’m going to be a dad” in example number eighty billion of ideology taking preference over art, what we’re witnessing is not, as some have suggested, an inherently communist regime expressing itself, as would’ve been the case in the Soviet Union. The people “in charge” of this creative decision are not, at least consciously speaking, Stalinist bureaucrats or their modern equivalent. Subconsciously, perhaps, but I don’t think that’s it.

In reality, these decisions are usually made not as attempts to glorify the ideology of the regime, but as clumsy attempts to adhere to Hollywood’s prior core principle: the capturing of truth and titillation at literally any cost. Woke art is in fact a bad attempt at raw truth. Only, it’s a raw truth dwelling inside of terrible people: coddled, overeducated managers for whom “self realization” is the only struggle they’ve ever experienced. They’re unaware that they’re creating propaganda—they truly believe they’re carrying the torch of Coppola and Kubrick—which makes it all the worse.

I would recommend the new Apple show The Studio, which seems to me a massive breakthrough in culture generally, as perhaps the first mainstream show directly mocking the spinelessness of modern Hollywood managerialism. Prior depictions would’ve indulged in the culture of fear around powerful producers or the degenerate, amoral realities of life as a publicist. But no, in The Studio, the bad guy is cowardice. In this way it’s a rare portrayal of the truth of the culture machine: there’s no longer a Lynchian devil hiding at its core. He’s dead, tech killed him, and he has been replaced with something far worse: a childless 50 something marketing executive from Newton, MA who spends all her free time on TikTok (a character played with hilarious precision by Catharine Hahn in The Studio).

Woke art is a mere symptom of an incurable condition that managerialism necessarily imputes upon creative work. Remove the wokeness but not the managers and you’ll only end up with equally unbearable fruit of the rotten tree.

American civil life may have been essentially socialist since the Civil Rights Act or the New Deal, but this is actually not true of art. American free enterprise sustained the growth of great art for many years after the 1960s, right up until 2014ish, at which point technocratic managerialism simply became too great to overcome.

Some will say “but the universities have been on this trajectory since the 1960s!” And yes this is true. But actual Americans, or people in general, don’t give a sh** what goes on in the universities. They care about popular art. And American popular art from the period of 1960-2000 satisfied them greatly, rivaling any similar period in history. Our sudden collective consciousness of the propagandistic nature of American mainstream are is a reaction not to the extremity of ideologues but the mediocrity of managers. We’re not waking up in the matrix, we’re throwing tea in Boston Harbor.

The universities rotted early, but real actual working artists didn’t. They got stronger and stronger and art got better and better. It wasn’t extremism politics—wokeness or leftism—that stopped them. It was extremist institutional managerialism. The reason woke movies exist isn’t because the people who make them are far left communists—they quite obviously aren’t. It’s because the people who make movies are custodians. They can’t distinguish good from bad, they can only distinguish acceptable from unacceptable, or the historical from the ahistorical.

Thus when someone says “we need right wing art,” show them a list of great right wing or at least reactionary artists working before 2014. It’s like…almost all of them. Google almost any great popular auteur or novelist and you will find some version of reactionary. It’s in the universities where actual communists reigned, but they never made anything good. People forget this. The battle here is not between political ideologies, but between institutional rot and our ability to control it, which is fact a much deeper form of right versus left than any political issue.

To defeat institutional rot, there are two methods. Fight it from within, which is what the elite theory types are doing, and that’s all well and good as long as they’re serious about excising the managers, not just replacing them.

But the second method is in my opinion far more effective. Win the crowd, win your freedom. Look how Anduril used consumer (popular) marketing to overcome the crushing inertia of government cost plus contracts. That was the only way to do it, they couldn’t do it internally because the managers would never allow them in. They had to do an end around, use the power of the crowd to knight their pawn.

The one thing the managers cannot fully control, try as they might, are genuine popular reactions. This is why Trump won, why Rogan is the biggest journalist on earth, and why Top Gun Maverick and Sound of Freedom shook Hollywood to its core. Attack the bottom line, and everything else will follow.

