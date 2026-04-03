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Birthrights and Birth Rates

With Yuri Bezmenov
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Apr 03, 2026
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Hanging with Yuri (Yuri Bezmenov) talking about American Birthright citizenship oral arguments, Boba Asians, Singapore, and birth rates.

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