Birthrights and Birth Rates

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview72Birthrights and Birth Rates With Yuri BezmenovIsaac SimpsonApr 03, 2026∙ Paid72ShareFIRST 35 MINS FREE. PAY SUBSCRIBE NOW.Hanging with Yuri (Yuri Bezmenov) talking about American Birthright citizenship oral arguments, Boba Asians, Singapore, and birth rates. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Isaac Simpson.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Carousel PodcastWriter Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIsaac SimpsonRecent EpisodesAuron MacIntyreMar 24 • Isaac SimpsonThe MAGA Civil War is Actually Just a Dispute Over Bad PropagandaMar 23 • Isaac SimpsonZionism for Everyone? Mar 11 • Isaac SimpsonMe on Benjamin BoyceMar 9 • Isaac SimpsonDudley NewrightMar 4 • Isaac SimpsonThe West Point BluesFeb 24 • Isaac SimpsonNew Orleans and Mardi GrasFeb 20 • Isaac Simpson