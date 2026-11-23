Talking to Army legend Mike Vining about his new book Blasting Through, which you must pre-order right now. His photo became a meme because his unexpectedly friendly visage betrayed one of the craziest military careers of all time. He tells me frontline stories from major US conflicts in past five decades, some of which I didn’t even know existed.

Vietnam - He was involved in largest ordinance explosion in the conflict in Cambodia

Eagle Claw - Iran

Grenada - He flew the first ever Blackhawk helicopter mission in the 1983

Desert Storm

Khobar Towers - Saudi Arabia boming in 1996

Great stories from Mike. Order his book!