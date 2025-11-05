The scene!

An alien planet to most. A liminal phase for others. The mythical place of where “it’s” at.

And what is “it”? Sex! Glamour! Pleasure! Status.

I’ve been in some scenes in my day, but never at the apex. I’m comfortable moving among diverse tribes. Bonafides signaled.

In Red Lamb’s debut novel, The Charlatan, we’re looking at the reactionary art scene, New York City, NY, USA. It’s a send-up of New York’s nascent reactionary art world, while serving as a polemic on hedonism and salvation. But things aren’t what they seem. Maybe your AA sponsor is moonlighting as your bartender. Reading this book brought me back to my own field observations from bachelorhood.

The Philly Standup Comedy Scene & The Reno Burning Man Scene: both are composed largely of broke dudes, theater chicks, and mentally ill substance abusers. These scenes are on the outside orbit of the real scenes in New York and San Francisco.

While there are comedy elites, the artform requires so little production value that there is very little room for elitism in its production. This is less true for other art forms, most of which are contained within the Burner apparatus.

The center-stage Burner scene also contains broke dudes, theater chicks, and mentally ill substance abusers, but it also contains actual old money aristocrats, new money tech oligarchy, and even honest-to-god real professional artists act shockingly like normal people.

What distinguishes this real scene from its provincial satellites isn’t talent so much as aspiration. The outer scenes imitate; the inner scenes believe their own myths. The broke kid in Reno wants to be seen, but the broke kid in Brooklyn already has a photographer.

Enter scenester Jack Valentine: Knave of Hearts. If this name seems a little on the nose, that’s on purpose. Despite his talents, our protagonist starts to get the sense that he is wearing the proverbial clown nose. He spends his evenings drinking, doing cocaine and attending arty stuff. He’s trying to recruit indie talent, both musical and sexual. The scene is intoxicating. Jack is a promoter, a fixer for talent, a mercenary for rich benefactors. His niche? Right wing art. His art? The Art of the Art Deal.

The spirit of art hasn’t always been transgressive, but it seems that an obvious vector for avant garde is pushing back against progressive consensus. Reactionary lit is the new punk rock.

So who is the titular charlatan? “Charlatan” is rooted in old Italian, meaning a hawker, a quack, a snake oil salesman. Jack is far too literate, a touch too smooth, and he seems impervious to hangovers. Perhaps this pretense is a winning hand, or perhaps it’s a desperate bluff. We meet him in a state of drunken hipster ennui, and yet Providence deems fit to send him an angel.

It’s romance at first sight. Penny is not the manic pixie girl from 500 Days of Summer, nor is she of the boring mumblecore variety of Garden State wench or God forbid, Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist. Our gal is a singer songbird and recovering dirtbag with a heart of gold. Jack sees a sincere opportunity for business and pleasure. But Penny is high on a new drug: Traditional Catholicism. Can our roguish narrator trade his dictionary full of hedonism for today’s missal and lock down his salvation?

There’s a lot to like. A tour of the modern haunts and caricatures of New York’s creative community. An arthoe/artbro convention in Berlin, complete with a cringe opera titled:“The MAGA Carta.” It’s a gaudy send-up of right-wing aesthetics and artistic incompetence. The piece comes courtesy of Jack’s client, a Colombian divorcée with way more money than talent. She advocates monarchy through burlesque, and serves as a surrogate for Curtis Yarvin in drag. It’s a wink at the tech-philosopher-turned-monarchist whose writings inspired much of the neo-reactionary art world that our ungulate author ruminates on. The scenes in Europe reminded me of Dieter from Sprockets and this classic exchange from The Simpsons:

Moe: So you guys are Eurotrash, how’s that working out for you?

Gunther: To be honest, we are adrift in a sea of decadent luxury and meaningless sex.

Moe: Uh-huh. So where would this sea be located?

The novel swims in this sea, part celebration, part critical reflection. The prose vacillates from thesaurus rex to percussive poetry, beatnik style. It’s dense, but by design. I got all the references before they were cool. Charlatan plays with the idea of anachronism inherent in art, the non-sequitur of modern art and many other good big words too. As the French say, here’s an “hors d’oeuvre” :

Gwen described the nuances distinguishing manifestation from manic infestation. Penny punctuated her friend’s monologue with violent pantomime, pretending to machine gun the surrounding food hall and making the appropriate Uzi sounds with her luscious lips.

This passage gives you a taste of Lamb’s risk-taking voice: purple, intoxicated with its own vocabulary, aware of its bruised hue. You’ll smirk either way, which is part of the experiment.

There’s been a lot of talk about the creation of right wing art, the aesthetic of the dissident hoi poli, and predictably confused leftist reactions to this phenomena. See also: The Carousel’s takedown of the Rolling Stone’s article on the anti-Woke lit scene.

If you like stuff like Bright Lights Big City or Less than Zero, you’ll enjoy this book. Those novels captured the 1980s moment when cocaine was king, indulgence was a spiritual exercise, and Republicans were “cool.” Lamb updates that formula for the post-lib digital salon, replacing Wall Street and Beverly Hills with memetic ecstasy.

It’s a breezy tour through the art scene and all its baggage, a drugged-out meditation on love and suffering from the perspective of a right-wing artist. You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, you’ll repent. You’ll identify with each posture, whether you think prayer is performance or vice versa. Will buying this book render your convictions commodity? Only one way to find out.

