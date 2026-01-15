Returned guest Tiffany Marie Brannon joins me to discuss the future of the right. Tiffany witnessed the antisemitism face off between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson et al at this year’s Amfest, which opens a larger discussion about whether the right will ultimately adopt some “heritage American” identitarianism going forward. With Vivek conveniently whining about Groypers in the New York times, I ask Tiffany her predictions about the what’s to come.