Matthew Wilder
Matthew Wilder
7h

I have literally no idea what your beef is with Gen X, but I will say that as someone who considers himself to be peak Gen X, I was annoyed with my own generation in its peak moment, the dawn of Quentin Tarantino and Kurt Cobain, in that Gen X was fetishistically obsessed with pop culture, particular that of its childhood, to the expense of previous millennia of great art. That now seems rather trivial to me in that millennials and zoomers know nothing, nothing at all, of cinema, poetry, painting, opera, fiction, philosophy, nor much of anything else other than lying on their beds and scrolling, their obsession with which I do not understand.

Brigitte
4h

Reminded me of this oldie from a decade ago:

https://www.tumblr.com/taradublinrocks/150644675657/a-47-year-old-woman-goes-to-see-a-band

Old divorced Gen X chick, who still dresses like a 1988 skater, goes to concert, experiences aches and pains, is sad bc some ppl make out and she wants to know why she has no one to make out with.

