The Hollywood Bowl. A supposedly iconic piece of LA architecture that looks like a half finished experimental birthday cake. This is our Red Rocks, which is to say it’s identical to and owned by the same company as every other iconic outdoor stage, except with superficial details so as to indicate “we are in Denver (rocks)” “we are in Hollywood (palm trees).” This is the mode, the same substrate painted over with a shallow layer of local detail, that now defines every venue and almost every restaurant in the Western world.

It’s as shallow as the lights on the stage, which seem to somehow find a different hue for every song, as if the color variety should enhance the experience. These lights, seemingly useless, are a vestigial holdover from “rock and roll” that no one has had the balls to cut. The people who put on these shows view art as something to cancerously replicate; they care about “good” the same way AI cares about good, as in what’s the most like what came before it.

I’m here with my wife to see LCD Soundsystem. She’s “not a music person” but she loves LCD Soundsystem. When it’s her turn to pick the music during road trips she always plays LCD Soundsystem and sings along to “North American Scum” and “When Someone Great is Gone.” The last time she saw the LCD was with her mom 12 years ago and they went to the front and danced by the stage.

In former eras, the area in front of the stage was generally reserved for the unwashed masses, moshers, who danced and sweated on each other, behavior unbecoming of higher classes. Today, like most things, this has been reversed. The Hollywood Bowl provides a perfect visual metaphor. The main VIP area is now the area closest to the stage, just in front, but it’s blocked off from the rest via a thick white crescent barrier. On the stage side of this barrier are the most expensive tickets in the venue, which come with table-service set ups you’d expect for “VIPs”, except the tables and chairs are collapsible so the VIPs can dance and enact their younger selves in full view of the entire rest of the arena. The tickets for this sectioned off panopticon range from $700-$1000 or more.

Behind it, the rows filter further and further back away from the sound, and get not more “mushed in” but actually increasingly divided and quiet. So TL;DR the people in the cheapest seats in rigid bleachers way up high sway softly in place, or sit in silence, whilst all eyes focus on the section of VIPs dancing, grey-headed matchsticks with creaky knees, pinching each others Ozempic deflated asses. In eras past, the rich would view the ridiculous unhinged hijinks of the poor from the safety of their opera boxes, turning up their noses and, when appropriate, sipping their cognac. Today, since the Boomers took over, the mark of a true elite is shallow misbehavior, sniffing coke and gyrating their pelvises upon each other in full view of the proles.

At the Hollywood Bowl, this VIP area closest to the stage is now called “Pool Circle”, in front of other lesser expensive VIP box sections titled things like “Garden Boxes” and “Terrace Boxes.” At the Wiltern, this same blocked off crescent shaped VIP section in the front is now called “The Pit,” which really gets the Gen Xers excited. The whole art of stadium section branding has seem to taken on a new importance in the childless, religionless world of LCD Soundsystem, vast swaths of the urban population for whom attending concerts and sporting events now constitutes community participation. And there is no more iconic band that represents this aimless aging Brooklyn-it’s than LCD Soundsystem. Don’t get me wrong…I fucking love their hits, the sonic experience of blowing lines with your friends and listening to nostalgic music in an apartment that’s a little too small and a little too dirty for your age, flirting with some 23 year old at the bar before eating Vodka sauce pizza on the Lower East Side at 3am, passing out, waking up crawling to the corner cafe for a too-expensive latte in the beautiful sunshine, your crow’s feet growing, a newspaper crinkling under your fingers. I get it. It’s a beautiful life.

So here we are At Hollywood Bowl in the giant sloping gen pop, in one of the terraces, watching the securely barriered shuck and jive on the shards of their recently guzzled Pinot Noir bottles. When, in rare moments, the whole crowd sings along, to a male singer, I’m surprised at how female it sounds, like the chorus of a hippie cult. Everything’s in well it in neon, and easily accessible via smooth concrete. Extremely long lines for bathrooms and various sugary bottled hedge fund alcohols. On-site there’s even a little “bodega” that would give Mamdani an erection where you can buy crackers and brie and $37 gamay a put it in a paper bag and carry it around just like a picnic in Park Slope. The fonts of the food stand logos are too perfect, too clean, as clean as the too-clean bathrooms. This is not rock and roll, this isn’t even techno, it’s some sort of religion for the aging and disengaged.

There’s no smoking anywhere, but the real rebels gather in a thin smirking line up and down a less-populated section of smooth concrete slop, an exiled centipede, power in numbers. The aging women next to us pop their stiff knees up and down. In the box in directly front of us, two 40sish female friends are intent on having a great a time. One has a lithe yoga body, spine tattoo, and cascading wavy hair, expensively done, the sort of white woman who works in HR at a major tech company or has her own interior design studio and writes “maybe someday” in the Kids Section of her Hinge profile, which she uses mostly to solicit much younger men. Lots of aesthetician work all to become an eternal 35-year old who stubbornly refuses to age and even more stubbornly votes Democrat—a furious ability to focus on the brass ring and drown out everything that doesn’t optimize her identity and desire. It’s her pleasure at stake, her reason for being, that men constantly threaten to take away. At one point, she makes a big point of turning around and asking us “WE HOPE YOU DON’T MIND IF WE DANCE!” in similar fashion to how media written and controlled by childless women exactly like this say “I HOPE YOU WONT BAN OUR BOOKS!” Seeing a younger, skinnier married woman in her near vicinity is obviously is ruining her evening, and after we say “sure go for it” in response to her dancing question, she refuses to make eye contact. She dances with YouTube maneuvers and takes selfies and texts a black guy all while basically ignoring her less self-absorbed friend who has let her self go and actually looks 42.

Look backward, and the Bowl looks like a claymation movie about roaches attending a movie, twitching as they enjoy their popcorns and soda. The band members stand separate under the neon lights. All the cues happen exactly on time. Everything is on perfect schedule. The band comes out precisely at 8 and the show is over an hour later. At orgiastic moments of known hits “Dance Yourself Clean” and of course the finale “All My Friends,” the paradigmatic man-child of Brooklyn anthem of all time, the lights flood purple, and about 30% of the audience stands up and sways squarely in their assigned positions, careful not to hit those near them, besides of course those special snowflakes in “The Pool Circle” who are going nuts. The band rushes through the set, their second night in a row, and don’t speak to the audience a single time. Just mechanistic playing of their instruments. An old fat bald guy stands on stage. He sometimes wears sunglasses.

It’s amazing how long one paradigm can last long after it’s become fun or at all interesting, everyone just playing out the tropes trying to snort the nostalgia like bumps. Old people acting like young people. Breathing up all the oxygen for themselves. It doesn’t matter if you call them Boomers or Gen X, they all do the same thing. In America, culture is still hopelessly frozen in the prior generation’s exhausting ideas about culture. Even rap shows (with a few outliers) follow the same formula. They never let transgression go. But transgression doesn’t age well.

The band plays for precisely 56 minutes. After the main hit people clap, they cup their hands. The vast crowd starts filing out in thick lines hairier than any James Murphy has ever done. There is no encore. Putting young people things in old people places and putting old people things in young people places. Art into idols and idols into art. Swapping Dionysus and Apollo.