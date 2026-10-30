Gays v. Queers

Ben Appel, author of Cis White Gay (Simon & Schuster), says that 80% of gay men agree with his stance: Queer is not Gay. They are in fact completely different things, a fact which I came face to face with in Western Massachusetts. As Ben puts it “Queer is a politics, Gay is a sexuality.” This wedge between the adherents of LGTBQ and the actual real life gay male community is a growing political and social chasm that Ben worries could lead to horrifying results, if people don’t speak up.