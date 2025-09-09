The Carousel

The Carousel

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Healthcare is the New Nike

With John “Jack” Murphy Goldman
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Sep 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Chatting with John Goldman about all things healthcare.

Why aren’t healthcare companies cool lifestyle brands that take pride in not only sponsoring, but creating great athletes? John’s startup Rebel Health Alliance seeks to answer that, while providing a solution to many of the woes of the completely destroyed American health system.

PS check out the Rebel Health brand and website, all created by WILL. And this brand video:

The Carousel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture