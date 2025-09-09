Healthcare is the New Nike

Chatting with John Goldman about all things healthcare.
Why aren’t healthcare companies cool lifestyle brands that take pride in not only sponsoring, but creating great athletes? John’s startup Rebel Health Alliance seeks to answer that, while providing a solution to many of the woes of the completely destroyed American health system.
PS check out the Rebel Health brand and website, all created by WILL. And this brand video:
