Hey Federal Government, Maybe Look Into These Insane Stories

So, repeat guest and total genius Brian Chau (Brian Chau) joins me to discuss his new independent news service, Effort News. Now, if you know me, you will know that I am inherently skeptical of all such new openly RW media organizations, but Chau has completely blown my mind with his work on this one.

He’s using AI to weaponize damning data about rampant globalist manipulations and offering real remedies on the page. Here are two examples:

In one story, he shows how just before Trump took office the federal government exponentially increased payments to an organized array of supposedly religious immigration/asylum organizations like HIAS, Church World Service, Episcopal Migration Services. Each one is tied to a specific Christian or Jewish denomination, yet they’re all being injected with huge sums of federal funds since 2016 in the same grouped pattern.

In one particularly damning example, in 2024 The Ethiopian Community Development Council received $92 million from the federal government.

In a second and equally sinister story, Brian reveals that a creepy British NGO called 5Rights is spending millions of dollars to openly get Britain-style internet censorship and identity verification laws passed in the US. And it has been successful in doing so in many states include California where these laws are still on the books.

How such foreign influence is allowed by the feds is mind boggling. Even worse is that it’s all run by a terrifying NGO harridan Baroness Beeban Tania Kidron. You can’t make this stuff up.