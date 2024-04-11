This is a Carousel guest post from T.R. Hudson The Double Dealer

To watch an Aaron Sorkin show is to experience propaganda. Of course, all media is propaganda, so let’s be more honest than the man himself and call this essay Anti-Aaron Sorkin propaganda. Because, what’s the only difference between, say, Howard Zinn and Aaron Sorkin? Aaron Sorkin is a better writer.

In fifty years, if the liberal project lasts, as he hopes it does, Sorkin’s writing will survive as a cringey propaganda poster illustrating the absurdity of a dominant regime. He exists to smooth out a narrative so it can be regurgitated at parties and Thanksgiving. No one reads, no one pays attention in class, people don’t even pay attention at the movies. History is something we agree upon. And the average American still does, barely, agree upon Sorkin’'s version. What version is that?

“America isn’t the greatest country on Earth. But it can be.”As long as the Democrats are in charge for forever.

A Few Good Men… And A Bunch of Assholes

