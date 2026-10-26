On October 26th, 2026 the sad news dropped that The Last Ditch lesbian bar in Greenfield, MA—”the most famous bar in America”—would be closing its doors. “We have put our lives on hold to foster networks of care, resources, and a home base for organizing,” the post read. “We still don’t have a board/leadership to manage workers owned Co-op transfer.” Besides honoring scheduled events, the bar is shutting its doors to the public effectively immediately. Luckily, I visited Last Ditch in its last days, just as it became a household name and flamed out in dysfunctional glory. “I just fell to my knees in Trader Joe’s,” read one tweet. “It was like 15 9/11s” said another. “Rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

Bars. Where once we plotted assassinations, we now watch Arab tourists struggle with the difference between corn and flour tortillas. But deep in the provinces the tradition of bars as public fora still remains. When traveling, I like to search “bar” in Maps and drive to the most remote, intimidating result that feels like I shouldn’t be there.

Usually the patrons are friendly, or at the very least polite enough to ignore me nipping whiskey and scrolling my phone in the corner. I can think of only three exceptions. A dive in the oil fields north of Midland, Texas. A ramshackle booze hut deep in the redwoods of Humboldt County. And, last but not least, the Last Ditch lesbian bar in Greenfield, Massachusetts. If the Midland bar mean-mugged me out, and the Humboldt bar froze me out, the Western Massachusetts bar didn’t reject me at all. It repressed me…

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