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Jrod's avatar
Jrod
1d

Great read. I love the Puritan comparison, spot on. The new Puritans are just as insufferable as the old ones it seems.

I lived in a lesbian neighborhood for many years. Closest bar to my house was a lesbian bar which I’d frequent on occasion. They always tolerated me. I dunno, their energy is strange though, not like the gay boys. Makes me think there’s more abuse than “born this way” in their community. They let me in to watch a hot oil wrestling match once, so that was cool. But the whole tranny thing makes the lesbians look straight. That I’ll never understand, nor do I want to.

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tchevézmathews's avatar
tchevézmathews
13h

incredible

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