Eddington is two competing things:

Refuse to Take a Sideniks

1) An entry in the ever expanding category of morally ambiguous “refuse to take a side” works of contemporary realism. These works, defined by Succession and White Lotus, are bold enough to depict the obvious reality that uncompromising liberals are, in today’s world, bad guys, but they can’t quite bring themselves to make heroes out of those who oppose them.

These works tend to be incredibly well written and acted, but they leave you sort of hollow because there’s no hero. If the liberals are bad, everyone else must also be equally bad. In White Lotus, for example, the closest thing we ever get to a hero is the adolescent teen boy in Season 1 who is too innocent and impotent to make any heroic moves, or Jennifer Coolidge in Season 2, who we’re all rooting for in the end as she faces off against the gays, but who, before then, was entirely a lolcow. In S3, everyone sucks equally.

Eddington is much the same, except far more detailed and cutting into specific examples of libtardism gone out of control—but then balancing with more extreme acts of moral relativism by opposing right coded characters. It depicts Covid mask psychos and BLM marchers objectively, as exactly what they are: dangerous brainwashed psychos, the shock troops of a authoritarian global technocratic regime. They’re led by Pedro Pascal, playing a character very similar to himself in demeanor, and hollow power hungry empathy signaling liberal mayor very obviously based on someone like Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey. I’m very impressed that Aster has the balls to not pull punches here. However, you get the sense that he then HAD to balance it out by making the other side “equally bad.”

plandemic mom from eddington

To be clear, I don’t mean his depiction of plandemic mom, played fantastically by Deirdre O'Connell, who said that to embody the character she watched old videos of hippie conspiracy theorists from the 1960s. She is very well done and true to life. I mean the main protagonist, the simple libertarian sheriff played by Joaquin Phoenix. He’s the hole where the hero is supposed to go. He refuses to wear the mask, must also then engage in extreme evil (murder and framing an innocent man) just so, you know, nobody gets the wrong idea about whose side Astor is on.

I find this tepid, non-committal approach to morality to be fake and gay. The obvious weighting of the “sides” just feels exhausting. Have the balls to give us a real hero for once. But that is exactly what these Refuse to Take a Sideniks do—they are terrified of being pigeonholed so they pour all their immense talent into unsatisfying moral relativism. If liberals can’t be good, nobody can.

Big Tech Antagonism

2) But, in Aster’s mind, you see, he is picking a side, as you can tell in his interviews where he says “we’re being turned against each other while the real power takes control over our heads.”

In Eddington, he depicts Antifa being trafficked via private plane (an unforgettable scene). Here Aster is once again showing great courage, again in depicting the “far left” as paid shock troops. But the bad guys aren’t communists—the people paying for Antifa to show up is Big Tech. In some ways, this is also brave given that Tech has taken over Hollywood. In other ways less so—at the dinner parties Ari attends, nobody gives a shit if you blame everything on Zuckerberg or Musk. Indeed, this is merely where the lefty mainstream regime is heading: “No Kings.”

The actual antagonist of Eddington is Solidgoldmagikarp (a reference to an AI phenomenon where typing the words “Solidgoldmagikarp” serve as a token that screws up the LLM’s response). It’s a faceless server farm opening in the town of Eddington. In the end, it is revealed SPOILER as the puppeteer marionnetting the characters for its own benefit.

So while Ari cops out of giving us a right wing hero, he goes hard at Big Tech. Once again—we’ve got half of the picture. Dragons with no hero to slay them. We’re seeing this more and more, eg Mountainhead, which is in itself a moral turn for the Succession creator, Succession being the definition of a “refuse to take a side” amoral work of contemporary realism, while Mountainhead is a clear assault on Big Tech.

American self storytelling is all about defiant heroes standing up to various powerful amoral tyrants, individualism forever defeating authoritarianism into eternity. And I hate to tell you—that is not going to change. Hollywood is realizing that there is simply no way to doll up objective depictions of the past decade of " liberalism, which pinnacled with the absolute tyrannies of Covid and Floyd, in a way that had anything to do with these values, and thus the values of the common American. And this is why they were defeated by Trump.

But now, they’re beginning to eschew the hollow morally ambiguous “we’re all bad guys!” stories that tided them over. They’re getting back into the dragon slaying game. And the dragon is Tech.