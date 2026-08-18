James Pogue on Mamacast

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/751James Pogue on MamacastIsaac SimpsonAug 18, 2026751ShareJames Pogue joins us for an all timer segment on the MAMA pod, which you should be following right now!!! Please go to the website mamathemagazine.com and all social channels and sign up to follow us.YouTube: Spotify: Airpops: Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Carousel PodcastWriter Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIsaac SimpsonRecent EpisodesTrump Assassination Conspiracies AddressedAug 14 • Isaac SimpsonHey Federal Government, Maybe Look Into These Insane StoriesAug 12 • Isaac SimpsonWalt BismarckAug 8 • Isaac SimpsonIs Bourgeois Monogamous Marriage Dead? Jul 28 • Isaac SimpsonOn Spencer Pratt and Christopher Rufo v. Curtis YarvinJul 17 • Isaac SimpsonAddressing the AllegationsJul 15 • Isaac SimpsonThis Year's Lame and Pathetic July FourthJul 10 • Isaac Simpson