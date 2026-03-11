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Zionism for Everyone?

Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Mar 11, 2026

Substacker King Salmon ( King Salmon) discusses his resonant piece “Descending” about leaving Israel because Israelis are too annoying to be around. Also, Alana Newhouse’s viral piece “Zionism for Everyone”—another unbearable allegation that “everyone is just jealous of Israel?” Or is Israel a genuine model for other nations? We analyze.

Salmon of Doubt
Descending
Jews call the act of moving to Israel from the diaspora aliyah. It literally means “ascending,” as in ascending a flight of stairs, or ascending to a higher spiritual realm. Conversely, we call the act of leaving Israel yeridah, or “descending,” because it connotes the opposite. This is my…
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3 months ago · 63 likes · 40 comments · King Salmon

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