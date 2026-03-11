Substacker King Salmon ( King Salmon) discusses his resonant piece “Descending” about leaving Israel because Israelis are too annoying to be around. Also, Alana Newhouse’s viral piece “Zionism for Everyone”—another unbearable allegation that “everyone is just jealous of Israel?” Or is Israel a genuine model for other nations? We analyze.
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The Carousel Podcast
Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.
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