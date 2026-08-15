One thing we're doing at MAMA is celebrating dudes in the world we think are cool and embody the MAMA ethos. Guys who refuse to be slaves but have managed to become wildly successful anyway. Not paid political shills or audience-captured whiners, but those who actually manage to build and create in this broken world without fear or shame. In a word: free men.



There aren't many of these guys around, but Butterworth's Chef Bart Hutchins is one of them. When I was thinking of genuine cowboys, his face was the first that popped into my mind.



Here's Bart's 5 rules for life. A short mini profile of him is also on the site now.