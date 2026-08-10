The Carousel

The Carousel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Leichner's avatar
Greg Leichner
1d

A few years ago, you reeled me in with your take on the situation in Bozeman, Montana, and the haven of wealth called Big Sky. There is writing worth reading out loud, even when alone, and this is it. I see your "The humid wind smells like goose shit and algae" and raise with "Let's all hang in there until the mad king pops like a zit."

Reply
Share
1 reply by Isaac Simpson
Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
2d

Such wonderful writing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Isaac Simpson
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Isaac Simpson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture