Natcoon Shills BTFOd Forever With Rambo Van Halen

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview52Natcoon Shills BTFOd Forever With Rambo Van HalenIsaac SimpsonNov 04, 2026∙ Paid52ShareTalking about the blunami with Rambo van Halen, author of the new book A Capable Man. FIRST 30 MINUTES FREEContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Isaac Simpson.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Carousel PodcastWriter Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIsaac SimpsonRecent EpisodesGays v. QueersOct 30 • Isaac SimpsonThe Cornell 7 with Lisa BrittonOct 7 • Isaac SimpsonLoose ChangeSep 30 • Isaac SimpsonChristian TotoSep 23 • Isaac SimpsonKevin DeAnnaSep 13 • Isaac SimpsonCrazy Clancy Case Revelation on Reasonable Doubt!Sep 3 • Isaac SimpsonWhat is Flock For?Sep 2 • Isaac Simpson