The Carousel

The Carousel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E.D.'s avatar
E.D.
2d

I wouldn't buy or use a Nike product, even if used from Goodwills.

Reply
Share
Jrod's avatar
Jrod
2d

I’m sorry, if you can’t complete a marathon in 5.5 hours or less, you shouldn’t be out there. And that’s being generous.

And the problem with advertising is half of the money spent is completely wasted, you just don’t know which half.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Isaac Simpson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture