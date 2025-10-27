The Carousel

The Carousel

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
4

On Male Friendship

And that awful chart
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Oct 27, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

Discussing my highly controversial tweet on male friendship with an expert on the topic, Skilos vice president of Cascade Frontier the Pacific Northwest chapter of the fraternal organization Old Glory Club.

They have an event coming up in early November featuring Kevin Dolan, Dave Green and others…there’s still spots left.

We also take time to discuss the satanic list of dissident right figures.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Carousel to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture