The Carousel

The Carousel

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Political Talking as Primary Transgression - With Dave Greene

Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Apr 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Dave Greene (Dave Greene) returns for a vigorous chat about politics and religion, specifically focusing on transgressivism and hedonism.

FIRST 30 MINUTES FREE

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Isaac Simpson.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Isaac Simpson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture