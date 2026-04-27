Political Talking as Primary Transgression - With Dave Greene

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview712Political Talking as Primary Transgression - With Dave GreeneIsaac SimpsonApr 27, 2026∙ Paid712ShareDave Greene (Dave Greene) returns for a vigorous chat about politics and religion, specifically focusing on transgressivism and hedonism.FIRST 30 MINUTES FREEContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Isaac Simpson.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Carousel PodcastWriter Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeIsaac SimpsonRecent EpisodesThe History of the SPLC with NemetsApr 22 • Isaac Simpson"The Dems Must Never Hold Power Again" and Other Silly Larps of the DayApr 20 • Isaac SimpsonWhole-of-Society: The Vast Cybernetic EnclosureApr 15 • Isaac SimpsonTrapped in the Goypen of Allowable DiscourseApr 14 • Isaac SimpsonOne Shotted at the BodegaApr 13 • Isaac SimpsonBirthrights and Birth Rates Apr 3 • Isaac SimpsonAuron MacIntyreMar 24 • Isaac Simpson