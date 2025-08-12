The Carousel

Rambo van Halen - THE FACEDOXX

His new book Hollywood Samizdat came out today
Isaac Simpson
Rambo Van Halen
Aug 12, 2025
Friend of the show Rambo van Halen’s new book Hollywood Samizdat finally came out today, and it’s ready for order!! He comes on to chat about crazy on-set stories and his even crazier family…and to show his face once and for all!

