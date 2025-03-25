Things are going well over here at the Carousel. We’re once again only two or three paid subscribers away from achieving the next “verified” badge on Substack, so please become a paid subscriber now. We’re getting about 90-100k visits per month, which is insane. I’ve been podcasting my ass of but really need to do way more writing.
I have also gone on many other peoples’ podcasts recently! Please listen and subscribe to these creators! They’re doing God’s work.
Appearing on my all time favorite pod, The Good Ol’ Boyz, truly unsung populist geniuses of our time, giving Bog Beef and Maarek a historical lesson on propaganda, and arguing that “patronage,” in today’s world, is in fact “publicity.”
Talking about my all time favorite movie Armageddon (1998) with Jack Mason on his legendary show Perfume Nationalist
Chatting vibe shifts and propaganda with Patrick Casey on Restoring Order
Exploring my origins as a “Jewish Wigger” with Ancient Problemz
