The American Resplendent Rejuvenation Re Reform Renewal Movement

This week, I’m making fun of new think tanks with names that sound like shampoo commercials. I’m also talking with incisive Josiah Lippincott of Regime Critic again in the wake of the blue wave. He has some interesting and somewhat surprising new positions on economics, and some of strong ones about the Iran war.
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The Carousel Podcast
Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.
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