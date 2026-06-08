What’s happening in the LA Mayoral Primary Election 2026 is extremely difficult to wrap one’s mind around, which is why these sorts of shenanigans have been allowed to go on for so long. Here I’ve tried to as simply as possible explain in words why this election, and specifically this election, proves beyond reasonable doubt that cheating is occurring.

In a normal election, you have 2 candidates, R v. L. People cast votes. Proportionally, the votes of each candidate rise and fall in little chunks, but take an overall steady line due to the force of averages. One of the lines eventually tops out, and that candidate wins on election night.



In a mail in election, you have two candidates R v. L. In this instance, some mail ins (if allowed) may come in after election day. But still, due to the force of averages, their lines have little ups and downs, but maintain a steady upward trajectory both during and after the election until one wins.



Now it has become the norm that after the election in mail in states, Dem candidates tend to go from tied or losing to drastically ahead AFTER the election, defying the force of averages. How?

There are two legal, non fraudulent explanations:



1) That “Dems vote late by mail.” Dubious, considering that Rs used to be known as the absentee voters. But it is technically possible that, for some never explained reason, Ds vote later than Rs by mail and that explains the statistical anomaly of why Dems lines shoot up after Election Day.



2) Ballot harvesting. The far more likely explanation. Legal in California, this is when large batches of ballots are collected by political activists (unions, NGOs etc) and submitted on behalf of populations of people in churches, workplaces etc. Both sides do it, but it is technically possible that Dems are much better at it. This is how insiders explain the “Red Mirage” statistical anomalies in 2020, which have become so common in blue or purple states since. This also explains why the prediction markets clinched Raman as advancing while she was still down: Dem insiders know the number of harvested ballots and if they have enough to overcome the R lead.

However, there is something different happening in Pratt (Right) v. Bass (Left) LA primary Mayoral election in 2026. A third candidate, a much less popular and less well known Dem is in the race, Nithya Raman. Mail in ballots mailed before election day are supposedly counted on election day, with only the mail in ballots mail on election day considered “late mail in.” This time, the late mail in ballots only didn’t lean towards “The Dems,” which would be Raman and Bass, they went specifically and only to Raman. Pratt stayed flat. Bass stayed flat. Raman alone went way up after the initial count was reported. Unprecedented.



Again, the mail ins mailed any time before election day did not favor Raman at all, they put her in third place trailing by a lot. Only the late mail ins counted after election day, and after the first numbers reported her in third place, massively favored her. So we’re meant to believe that Raman voters specifically voted not just by mail, but late by mail, while the other Dem and Pratt voters did not. Also, that Bass voters stopped voting late mail in entirely—as we had been told they did in the last election against Caruso—but that Nithya voters started overwhelmingly voting late mail in.



Could it be “Dems vote late by mail?” No, because then Nithya and Bass, both Dems, would have risen at roughly the same rate, only without Pratt. But Raman massively over performed just enough to oust Pratt, which would not have been possible had she and Bass split the votes.



Could it be ballot harvesting? Also no. You can harvest a church or workplace and predict roughly that your harvested votes will favor Dems, but how could you feasibly predict which Dem out of the two? Raman’s support, always squarely in third place during the polls, is mostly educated white women, definitely not the type to vote late or be harvested. There is absolutely no precedence that “progressives vote late,” or that Raman was considered any more progressive that Bass, a highly progressive candidate in her own right. But that’s actually besides the point. How could a vote harvester, who is supposedly delivering filled out and sealed ballots from a constituency the harvester believes will lean left, know which left wing candidate this or that batch favors? They’d have to imagine it split roughly along the lines of election night, which would make Bass go way up. But Bass remained totally flat. Only Raman went up. Moreover, why would ballot harvesters send only Raman-heavy batches after the election, and Bass-heavy batches before the election?



Occam’s Razor points to the much simpler explanation. Whoever is harvesting the votes isn’t just harvesting them, they’re somehow controlling the votes themselves, whether by filling them out or throwing away competing votes they don’t like. This the only reasonable explanation for how Raman specifically could defy all numercial averages and skyrocket only after the initial vote was reported. And this is the definition of voter fraud.

FULL STORY OF ELECTION IN PODCAST FORM HERE: