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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
2d

This is so statistically improbable, that the simplest explanation is cheating.

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fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
2d

I'd say this is Banana Republic bullshit, but even places like Peru and Argentina and El Salvador pull off elections with *nothing* like this. If there's a word in the English language to describe it, I don't know it.

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