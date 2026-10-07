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The Cornell 7 with Lisa Britton

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Isaac Simpson
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Chatting about the fraternities, the Cornell 7 case, and Harvey Weinstein with Lisa Britton, a public advocate for men who writes at Evie Magazine and politicks at Institute for Family Studies. She’s savvy on all the stats and is definitely worth a Twitter follow.

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