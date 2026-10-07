The Cornell 7 with Lisa Britton

Chatting about the fraternities, the Cornell 7 case, and Harvey Weinstein with Lisa Britton, a public advocate for men who writes at Evie Magazine and politicks at Institute for Family Studies. She’s savvy on all the stats and is definitely worth a Twitter follow.
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The Carousel Podcast
Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.
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