To say nothing else of the Dems, they are certainly moral. The best example is their decision to run Kamala Harris for president in 2024. Her team’s incompetence was apparent to the very smart people running most powerful political party in the world, but those people chose to support her anyway because she was a black woman and it was her turn. Or, perhaps I’m wrong and they were so blinded by their ideology that they genuinely believed in her.

Either way, you’re talking about morality. A strong religious morality that can overcome reason and self-interest. Harris was polling at 3%, but they fell in line and ran her. In more recent days, the Dems coalesced around the destruction of two major figures, dead lefty labor hero Caesar Chavez and living US Representative and former favorite for California Governor Eric Swallwell. These two weren’t just “cancelled,” they were smited from political existence, deleted by the collective effort of the party that they helped build. And why? Losing both of these figures certainly doesn’t help the Dems. It only hurts. But they did it anyway, walking blindly into the buzzsaw of their own morality.

What even are Republican morals? Do the Conservatives have them? What are they? I wouldn’t know. When’s the last time a politician of any kind talked seriously about God or Christianity? I don’t mean “thoughts and prayers” I mean like a genuine understanding of specific liturgy. Actual bible verses. Actual moral rules. They don’t even religiously defend morals, let alone religiously attack them. Imagine a religious attack on AIDS spending. The horror! The stink of religion terrifies today’s Republicans. It smells like Dan Quayle’s Parental Advisory Stickers and Rick Santorum’s Intelligent Design. Things that make Republicans lose.

At Trump’s inauguration, you had tech billionaires and politicians and justices and thinkers. Conspicuously missing? Religious leaders. Had Kamala won, you could imagine the room stuffed full of various figureheads of the Progressive religion, white guilt extortionists and various activist-heroes who make up the equivalent of their clergy. Meanwhile, Trump’s supposed spiritual adviser, who was not at inauguration, is Holly Hunter speaking in tongues. If the business casual protestantism of the Neocon turns off voters, this woman actively radicalizes them against whatever she’s selling…which is unclear. It certainly has nothing to do with morals.

Meanwhile, Dems make constant appeals to their own liturgy, which is of course global communism. If they had a bible, the most mainstream Dem politicians would quote from it daily. If the Dems believed in God, the Summer of Love would’ve been called the Summer of Proverbs 21:21. The closest thing they have is the lyrics of Beatles songs, and we hear those all the time. All You Need is Love.

Well no. All you need is to not take meth and GHB and let men ejaculate in your ass. You may think it only affects you, but it actually costs the American taxpayer $5.9 billion a year that could be going to, I dunno, pregnant women. It’s equally religious to believe that a nation must protect mens’ right to ejaculate in each other’s asses as it is to believe the opposite. The Bible warns us of this for a very good reason. Why are they so afraid to say it? Why are they so afraid to quote the book? The morals are in the book. Why don’t they use it?

Because on the right, what began as a fear of being religious losers has morphed into an accelerated obsession with immorality. This is the real reason that morals have gone out of style on the right. The tech right we know for certain doesn’t believe in biblical morality, driven instead by old school Utilitarianism, retardmaxxing, ketamine, and ejaculating in mens’ asses. Then we have our thinkers, led by Curtis Yarvin, who has been undoubtedly right about everything. His brand of Neoreaction has led to the Right’s new consciousness on power dynamics in the United States. The total hegemony of liberalism, the total impotence of conservatism, the reality of the uniparty. The Friend/Enemy Distinction, patronage networks, Conquest’s Laws. These redpills have certainly impacted this Trump admin, which is why the White House posts schizo edits of video game characters blowing up immigrants.

But it’s clumsy. It doesn’t feel authentic. The right merely conceives of amoral power dynamics, while the left intuits them. The right understands them the way a pickup artist understands women. They don’t feel how to create patronage networks, they sort of clumsily dance around doing it, forcing themselves to engage in weaponized lawfare or openly biased institution building in a way that always produces more thinkpieces than actual results. The right talks about fucking. The Dems fuck.

What positive right wing visions do these thinkers provide without religious morals? We have orgy larping, Right Wing art larping, network state larping, parallel institutions larping, counter-elite larping, and very serious conferences with lectures about why we should have more sex. I appreciate the valiant efforts of the men who’ve put such things on, but they’re proofs of concept, not the real thing. Yarvin tried a bunch of stuff until finally joining up with Alex Soros. Passage Press evaporated before developing a single relevant new artist. Prisons and graveyards full of right wing podcasts and patronage networks that were one day supposed to wear the crown. Rufo fought valiantly, Rufo fought nobly, Rufo fought honorably. And Rufo died.

So where does this bring the right. Back to where it began. Religion. Not nice accessible happy rainbow religion, hardcore dusty tome deeply moral rule-based religion. There’s one reason why religious morality, and not vitalism, not technology, not RETVRN, not EXIT is the only way forward for the right. Again, all these right wing larps are doomed to fail because they’re imitations of things that the left does naturally. They seem like awkward, unsticky machinations because that’s what they are. The right does them rationally. The left does them irrationally, and that’s why they work. But religion has the power to make the right irrational. The biggest enemy of the White Man is our own prefrontal cortices. They make us scared to speak out. Scared to have kids. Scared to fight. Scared to die. There’s a couple cures. One is alcohol. The other is an even stronger astringent: religious morality.

Look at this graph of the Amish. That religion is the only serious bastion of success on the right is so obvious that they’ve forgotten that it’s there. They’ve let the fear of losing dislodge the fear of God. Everything good the right ever has been and ever can be still comes from religion, and it always will.