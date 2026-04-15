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Nematode's avatar
Nematode
6d

This feels like rage bait that’s working on me. It’s like reasoning backwards from “how do I be right wing, without a definition of right wing.” The point is not to be right wing, it’s to fight for the values we care about and against the shit we hate—for me at least. And sure, it could be “religion” but that another over broad category to the extent that it has no meaning.

To the extent that the leftist have a coherent (albeit repugnant) worldview that they’ll fight for, I agree. But that our side (let’s ignore rightism for now) has nothing but religion, I very much disagree. We are also vitalists, and technomaximalists, and nationalists, and monarchists, and economic maximalists, and maga grandmas, and so many more. It’s a big tent and I feel you are pigeonholing.

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Visceral's avatar
Visceral
6d

This is the dumbest crap I’ve ever read. I feel like I just got dumber. How can I claim damages from reading this shit?

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