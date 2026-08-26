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The Roles in New Censorship

Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson

I think “The New Censorship” focuses on keeping people in existing “roles,” some of which have existed forever, some of which are new. I explain in this solo ep re things like Spencer Pratt, nepo babies, Rebecca Katz, the new algorithms, and retatrutide.

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