The Roles in New Censorship

I think “The New Censorship” focuses on keeping people in existing “roles,” some of which have existed forever, some of which are new. I explain in this solo ep re things like Spencer Pratt, nepo babies, Rebecca Katz, the new algorithms, and retatrutide.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
The Carousel Podcast
Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.Writer Isaac Simpson explores the world through modern propaganda.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes