Some on the ground MAMA-style coverage of the El-Sayed campaign in its final days.

“‘I never intended to run for office, my parents gave me an eleven-letter first name!’ El-Sayed paused for a laugh break and then delivered, ‘With sounds coming out of parts of people’s throats that they didn’t even know they had!’

The jersey guy shot out of his seat like he had been waiting for this moment his entire life. With an outstretched arm, in perfectly pronounced Arabic throat letters, shouted Abdul’s full name. It was met with whooping cheers.

Abdul was at a loss. ‘For those wondering, there are a lot of Arab Americans in Michigan, and he’s not one of them.’

Here the constitutional politeness of the Michigan crowd was in full effect. Most Americans were deferential enough to apologize after mispronouncing a foreign-sounding name, but Jersey Guy had gone the extra mile to learn its exact pronunciation. Hicklibbery in its fullest form.”