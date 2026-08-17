The Tucker Arc

I think this single clip holds the key to understanding the entire Tucker Carlson arc.

He's saying that going to war with Iran was his line in the sand. When that line was crossed he, much like a BPD art ho, made it his entire project to destroy Trump, or at the very least to destroy those who had used Trump to cross the line. He's saying that in a way that his retaliation against the line crossing gave him newfound purpose; a project for life.

I think he's also admitting something deeper here--that this is how Tucker thinks and operates. He has a few big bright lines. If you cross one of them, he is going to spend every waking second figuring out how to retaliate. This sort of vindictive passion is surely the key to his success. It's Michael Jordan-esque: he uses fury at those who've insulted him or hurt him as fuel. At some level you gotta respect it.

The deeper story is less about Iran and more that Tucker squarely blames Israel for taking his job away. Tucker loved that job. It's how he satisfied his massive, titanic ambition. Any compromise was worth it so he could hang on to that job. He's said as much in many of his recent interviews. Israel unfairly took that job away. And so Tucker made a deal with himself. I'm going to spend the rest of my life destroying the people who did that to me. And it gave him a project, a thing, in the absence of the job, that drove him to work day after day. And it is proof that if you go around messing with people's livelihoods, eventually you're going to mess with the wrong person. Similar also to Kanye.

It's funny, however, that he's also admitting how impotent he, as a person in the media, was to stopping the war. He says this like it's a new realization; that it didn't matter how many threats he made, the war happened anyway. And while I do think he has, in a way, gotten his revenge on Israel in terms of public perception, I think he's also admitting that our new media environment with so called "independent voices" going against regime sponsored ones, is turning out to be pretty much the same as the old one. Like in that one, right wing voices have big, lucrative audiences, but very little power. Meanwhile, the Dems are outwardly and totally abandoning Israel, and that will have far more serious consequences than Tucker could dream.