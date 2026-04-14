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Trapped in the Goypen of Allowable Discourse

Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Apr 14, 2026

I received criticism for only having pro-Iran War, or at least not anti-Trump, people on my podcast. So legendary poster Cumpumper1488 returns from the dead to represent the anti-Trump RW crowd in all its identitarian glory.

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