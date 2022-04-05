The Carousel

Shade of Achilles
Aug 6

So much fine content (this is a post-cool word yes?) on your stack; you're great at this kind of stuff.

Seems to me that cool is a thing of the past. I mean this in three senses. First, as you say, nobody can agree what is cool anymore.

Second, the deep fried phenomenon (among other things) is an indication that what is *now* is no longer cool; ratherm cool is what *was as it is now*, in its infinite-simulacrum-of-a-simulacrum form.

Third, many young people have basically given up on the search for cool--mainly because to be cool is to be an outsider, and being an outsider can no longer be tolerated under conditions of Total Longhouse Victory.

So the young, at least those who want to be employable, have abandoned the Modernist (and even PoMo) search for cool, adopting in its place self-effacing 'I'm such a geeky nerd' defeatism and/or the fat-with-tatts look. The ad agencies--completing the circle, having played their part though their alliance with The Longhouse in destroying cool--market accordingly to the uncool, because for obvious reasons they're not interested in those who position themselves so far on the outside that they can't even join the job market.

Michael Nemcik
Apr 5, 2022

Some of the best, most enlightening writing on a subject I didn't realize I knew so little about. This was the opposite of TLDR because it was so novel.

I still don't understand what comes next, and I wonder if it's only Gen Z's appreciation of the so called deep fried phenomenon that is grabbing attention. Millennials seem content with old fashioned memeology which has an endless array of material to work from (chris rock slap, etc). Boomers have all the money, and seem to be quietely remaking the world in their image. Could the next thing be a return to feudalism?

