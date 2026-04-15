Whole-of-Society: The Vast Cybernetic Enclosure

Propaganda expert Jacob Siegel (Jacob Siegel) has written extensively about the network of governmental organizations and NGOs that, in the last decade, and formed what amounts to an official censorship bureau in the United States. His new book The Information State covers the extensive details of this sprawling leviathan, and how it attempts to control thought via a very Obama-coded approach called “Whole-of-Society”: basically managing humans like insects.

Jacob recently had a review of his book taken down for extremely dubious reasons, largely involving a “disinformation expert” Renee DiResta who herself is involved in disinformation campaigns like The Birmingham Project (must read).

Lots of good details on this whole situation from Jacob here: