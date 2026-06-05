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Why Bass v. Pratt 2026 is the Definitive Election of Our Time

With Daniel Keller
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Jun 05, 2026

Talking with extraordinary artist, futurist, and shitposter Daniel Keller to tell the tale of the LA Mayor race and why this election is truly definitive of our time. It’s got it all:

  • Wildly swinging prediction markets

  • Independently created AI viral ads

  • Public unions

  • “The West Coast Mamdani”

  • Ballot Harvesting and Mail In Ballot Shenanigans like the world has never seen

Also, check out this Carousel story from four long years ago breaking down the public unions and NGOs behind the Karen Bass machine. Freshly unpaywalled.

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