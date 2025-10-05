The Carousel

The Carousel

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
3

Why is Nothing Happening?

It's Time for Reconstruction 2.0
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Oct 05, 2025
3
3
Share

Absolutely illuminating conversation with one of my favorite anons, Aelthemplaer (or whatever the hell he’s calling himself now…formerly Luthemplaer). We discuss, respectfully, why more isn’t being done by the Trump administration against networks of violent extremists and their NGO funders. Aelth explains that we need Reconstruction-style reigning in of the wealthy elite families that fund such things.

Put simply, we must FEDERALIZE THE EUNUCHS.

Ælþ
Ælþemplær's Scribbling Board
By Ælþemplær

The Carousel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscribers

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture