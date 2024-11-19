The Carousel

The Carousel

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
Nov 19, 2024

I never imagined I would read a whole article about running shoes. But it is about so much more than running shoes. Nice work.

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Brad Jefferson's avatar
Brad Jefferson
Nov 19, 2024

This is amazing, well worth a couple months subscription alone. The marketing stuff The Carousel's best work and where it stands out the most IMO. I would love to see you write on the Apple intelligence ads - where they explicitly market “AI” as a backstop against being a terrible person, such as here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0BXZhdDqZM.

I think your overall analysis of Nike here is great, especially looking a their long term stock trend. One thing I think is interesting, not necessarily to say I disagree with you, but I do think the “winning isn’t for everyone” was a step in the right direction. I admittedly had been “boycotting” Nike in my own little way since Kaepernick, and basically ended my boycott in response to these ads.

What I think is interesting is how differently the same message is received in different contexts. In the context of the Olympics, where this originally aired, this seemed like a pro-America, anti participation trophy message. Work hard, put the time in, winning isn’t for everyone. Kevin Durant is coming to take the gold again from you old world also-rans. I loved that message(and the sales prices Nike’s collapsing demand led to).

You can totally see the rot - how that message of work hard and win, is corrupted, as you said, by the “different types” of winners they feel the need to show, and how in later iterations of the ad, they reference the work it takes less and less. I can’t even find the “old versions” of it I’m thinking of on YouTube, which makes me wonder how much of that was just seeing what I wanted to see.

There is also another angle here - the collapse of the coolness of “Black people” and culture as a way to sell to the mainstream. The perfect spokesperson for what this message is supposed to be is of course Kobe, who we lost too soon. The same message doesn’t resonate the same from “protect my daughter’s abortion access” LeBron. They have the ghost/image of Kobe in the ads of course, but it’s not the same. You speak on this with the whole hip hop angle you took.

What’s interesting is, when I walk around with a Trump hat, I have working class black guys come and shake my hand. You have those NFL players doing the Trump dance, you have Jon Jones. The problem is there is no place for these things within the “BLM” angle advertisers want black people in right now, so I while think cool black guys are making a comeback and are a big source of president Trump’s new full cultural supremacy, corporations are committed to pretending this isn’t happening.

It’s also interesting that the most prominent athlete in America, Patrick Mahomes, a black quarterback, basically endorsed Trump through his white mother and wife. He isn’t signed to Nike though.

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