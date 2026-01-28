The Carousel

The Carousel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
13h

Here's some predictions:

The attempted color revolution in the USA will fail, but so will the Trump regime's counter-revolution (mostly).

The USA will then go into a soft-Balkanization, with people migrating to where they feel most comfortable. Some regions will thrive, others will fall halfway to third world shitholes.

We will enter a period where power devolves to state & local governments, controlled by networks of familiarity and patronage. Many foreigners will elect to leave, as the money dries up. The USA will slowly emerge from this (over decades) to be something much closer to what it was supposed to be from it's founding, but high-tech instead of agrarian.

Faith in many institutions will collapse, especially medicine/big pharma, leading to a new industry that examines botanicals, traditional medicine, etc. with a much more rigorous method, leading to a boom in health.

The Abrahamic religions will be shaken to their core as the truth comes out about the various traditions due to proper translations of the various 'sacred' texts. Christianity will experience a resurgence, but it will be entirely based on the actual teachings of Jesus (from the New Testament, and also other texts, e.g. The Gospel of Thomas).

New technology will start to leak out from various secret agencies as the ones keeping those secrets start selling bits off because they aren't getting paid in any meaningful way.

Eventually non-human sentient beings, technically advanced in many ways superior to ours, are officially admitted to exist, and will be revealed to be here on Earth (and may have always been here).

There's more, but those are some of the big ones.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
21h

The prediction-as-paradigm argument is fascinating, particularly how it reframes speculation as meaning-making rather than just gambling. That shift from consuming personalized, safe content to wanting predictive engagement makes sence when you see how fast prediction markets have mainstreamed. I've watched Polymarket go from niche to watercooler talk in under ayear, which suggests people actually crave the stake in outcomes, not just passive observation.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Isaac Simpson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture