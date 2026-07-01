Dallas Sonnier and Basedsploitation Films

Hello all.

I wrote a piece for Compact magazine about Citizen Vigilante and the rise of the Right Wing exploitation film. Includes list of these films, many of which produced by Dallas Sonnier. A non-exhaustive list of basedsploitation films would include Bone Tomahawk (2015), Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017), Dragged Across Concrete (2018), Run. Hide. Fight. (2020), Sound of Freedom (2023), Nefarious (2023), and Muzzle (2023). Run. Hide. Fight. Infidels, a sequel to Run. Hide. Fight. coming this fall, will almost certainly make the list. We had Dallas Sonnier himself on the MAMA podcast (see above) for an interview about his new film Run.Hide.Fight: Infidels.

Powerful trailer:

Many talk about RW art not being funded, but Dallas Sonnier is proof that it does, if it’s good enough.

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