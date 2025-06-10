The Carousel

LA Propaganda Analysis

Never run an enemy's campaign on your own lines
Isaac Simpson
Jun 10, 2025
Many people are asking about my tweets and perspective surrounding the LA riots and the pictorial propaganda arising therefrom. I have tweeted about this, attempting, crudely, to make people see what I see when I see these photos, which are essentially advertisements for the enemies of America. Now, it could very well be that the images coming out of the protests are exactly the opposite. That’s why I did the episode, to explain all sides and my perspective.

