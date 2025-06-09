The Carousel

The Carousel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Draper Drapes's avatar
Draper Drapes
4d

Fell asleep on the couch halfway through. I legit thought i was dreaming the Asians with southern accents. It looked like a really expensive Hennessy commercial. Writing was downright awful. Everything about this piece of shit was awful. The sequence at the beginning about Irish culture having a music that saves people or some nonsense. All non-whites are wholesome and speak a secret nice guy vernacular to each other. They all know that the white man is bad. If i actually cared anymore, id try to come up with something more in depth but it would be a waste. Since 2016, every film/tv show written by a black person reeks of them opening a history book for the first time. “Did you know…black Wall Street”. “Did you know black people invented vampires n shit”. They really wuz always kangz.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Isaac Simpson
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
4d

Sounds like the Howard the Duck of the 2020s just with...racism.

So in other words, it will get more Oscar nominations than The French Connection and Unforgiven combined, and win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture