The Carousel

Why the Left is Winning the Battle of Images

Isaac Simpson
Jul 02, 2025
2
2
Another solo stream propaganda analysis, this time on the curious case of Viggo Venn, Zohran Mamdani, Chris Rufo, and Chris Brunet. There has been a palpable vibe shift (a re-vibe shift if you will) on the left—they’re de-emphasizing identity politics and picking up the mantle of the commoner. At the same time, the right is becoming more risk averse and less “based,” in the traditional meaning of the word.

