190. The Zizians

I’m joined by returning guest Brian Chau, expert on all things AI, EA, and E/Acc, to discuss his work tracking the rise and fall of the Zizians, the trans vegan AI murder cult responsible for the deaths of at least 5 people. It reads like a true crime novel; absolutely fascinating, engaging, and not to be missed:

Also please check out our prior conversation about art on his podcast—his insights on the “unveiling” essential to great art have since become some of my foundational ideas about culture creation and leadership.