190. The Zizians

With Brian Chau
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Apr 09, 2025
I’m joined by returning guest Brian Chau, expert on all things AI, EA, and E/Acc, to discuss his work tracking the rise and fall of the Zizians, the trans vegan AI murder cult responsible for the deaths of at least 5 people. It reads like a true crime novel; absolutely fascinating, engaging, and not to be missed:

On a cold November night in 2019, under the towering redwoods of Camp Meeker in Sonoma County, four cloaked figures moved with uncanny purpose. Dressed in black robes, gloves, and Guy Fawkes masks, they arrived in a convoy of vehicles – a box truck, a shuttle bus, and a Prius – and quietly barricaded the entrance to a woodland retreat center​. A group o…
a month ago

Also please check out our prior conversation about art on his podcast—his insights on the “unveiling” essential to great art have since become some of my foundational ideas about culture creation and leadership.

Isaac Simpson is a former copywriter, writer at the American Mind, and author of The Carousel newsletter…
9 months ago

