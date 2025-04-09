191. Rob Henderson

Rob Henderson is author of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, a clear-eyed look at the foster care and adoption systems in America from someone who actually experienced it. He later went to Yale, where he ran face first into what he calls “luxury beliefs.”
As he says, “instability is worse than poverty,” and we should spend a lot more time in America trying to piece back together the institution of the family.
