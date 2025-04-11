The Carousel

The Carousel

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
1

192. XX XY CCO Brett Craig

Saving Women's Sports Through the Power of Branding
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
Apr 11, 2025
4
1
Share
Transcript

Returning guest Brett Craig was Chief Creative Officer of Deutsch before being cancelled for absolute bullsh*t during the Summer of Floyd. A true veteran who reached actual real life Don Draper status, he’s my all time favorite guy to talk about advertising with.

Based With Brett Craig
Podcast: Calculating the Cost with Brett Craig
Great chat with Isaac Simpson, talented writer/creator of the The Carousel podcast /blog on Substack. We discuss the politicization of the ad biz, how a 5-year old casting email led to my cancelation, my take on what happened and reflecting on the role my faith played in the whole thing…
Read more
3 years ago · 1 like · Brett Craig

After experimenting with many different paths, including working for Daily Wire and starting his own podcast, he’s settled into a new role running creative for XX XY, a high end clothing brand in the vein of Lululemon that seeks preserve women’s sports for actual women (not men pretending to be women). It was founded by Brett and former Levi’s CMO Jennifer Sey. Riley Gaines is a spokesperson for the brand. She appears in their new commercial along with Sia Liilii, which got over 8 million combined views on X.

The Carousel is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Isaac Simpson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture