192. XX XY CCO Brett Craig

Returning guest Brett Craig was Chief Creative Officer of Deutsch before being cancelled for absolute bullsh*t during the Summer of Floyd. A true veteran who reached actual real life Don Draper status, he’s my all time favorite guy to talk about advertising with.

After experimenting with many different paths, including working for Daily Wire and starting his own podcast, he’s settled into a new role running creative for XX XY, a high end clothing brand in the vein of Lululemon that seeks preserve women’s sports for actual women (not men pretending to be women). It was founded by Brett and former Levi’s CMO Jennifer Sey. Riley Gaines is a spokesperson for the brand. She appears in their new commercial along with Sia Liilii, which got over 8 million combined views on X.