199. Radfem Hideous

With Alexandra Lavenski
Isaac Simpson
May 30, 2025
I’m joined by the smart and beautiful Alexandra Lavenski, host of the fashion podcast Pied Noir, to discuss something that is normally beneath me, but in the case of Radfem Hitler is most definitely not.

Sorry for poor sound quality I was traveling and Auphonic decided not to work in the hotel room. FIRST 30 MINS FREE. BECOME PAID SUB TO GET THE REST.

