197. Age of Persuasion

Exploring the Torment Nexus With Devon Eriksen
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
May 14, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Trying out Auphonic AI to help smooth out sound quality for this one. Please let me know if the sound is better than normal!

First 45 minutes free. Please become a paid subscriber for the rest.

I’m joined by sci fi author Devon Eriksen, who has proved to be one of the most interesting autodidacts on Twitter. We talk about the Torment Nexus, Freedom of Hearing, and AI as a soul simulator.

Check out Devon’s book Theft of Fire.

