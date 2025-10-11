How to Become a Copywriter

In my most LinkedIn-ass episode ever, I’m joined by actual real life successful agency copywriter Cameron Dawson of TMA Dallas who works on major brands and Super Bowl pitches. I spend a lot of time shit-talking the mainstream ad industry, but the fact is I haven’t actually worked inside it in nearly 4 years. Important to check in with someone who actually lives it every day.

Cameron is absolute one-in-a-million, a guy successful at the heights of the industry, but also courageous enough to talk to come on my show and be real about it. He describes his path to his current position, and we swap copywriter war stories.