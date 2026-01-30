The Carousel

The Carousel

My Debate With Deep Left Analysis

Grade A Political Blabbering
Jan 30, 2026

I’m joined by enterprising young man Deep Left Analysis (DeepLeftAnalysis🔸) to discuss his bizarre political ideology that is somehow racist and elitist but also left wing and gay. Also some discussion of why he wrote so many articles about me. Enjoy!

Deep Left Analysis
Jewish MAGA is anti-white.
I listened to a few minutes of this Jewish MAGA’s podcast, which you can find here. Around the 15 minute mark, he admits to physically assaulting people for “being antisemitic…
Read more
4 days ago · 47 likes · 33 comments · DeepLeftAnalysis🔸

